Luxury car safety shamed by $25,000 hatch

A $30,000 hatchback has proved safer than $100,000-plus luxury cars in the latest round of independent crash tests.

The new Mazda3 beat a record score for front occupant protection previously held Volvo's XC60, earning an impressive 37.5 points out of a possible 38.

Australasian New Car Assessment Program chief executive James Goodwin says "The physical protection offed by the popular-selling Mazda 3 was excellent, scoring a record high 98 per cent for Adult Occupant Protection".

The result applies to every model in the Mazda3 range, which starts at $24,990 plus on-road costs. Every Mazda3 gets a full complement of seven airbags along with potentially technology such as autonomous emergency braking in forward and reverse gears, plus a head-up display system with speed limit recognition, blind spot monitoring and active cruise control.

The 2019 Mazda3 scored an impressive crash test result.

Mazda's machine outperformed luxury SUVs which cost four times its price, including the $112,990 BMW X5, and $123,814 Jaguar I-Pace which received scores of 89 per cent and 91 per cent.

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class priced from $42,300 is one of the safest hatchbacks on the road, but its 96 per cent score can't quite match the new 3.

Mazda Australia managing director Vinesh Bhindi says the Mazda3 uses new high-strength steel and specially designed seats to score a strong result.

"Safety is at the forefront of Mazda's approach to vehicle design; ensuring our cars are equipped with the best in safety technology is a basic criteria," he said.

Other models to receive five-star results overnight include the Lexus UX, Volkswagen Touareg, Range Rover Evoque and Toyota RAV4.

A faulty airbag which did not fire correctly cost the RAV4 a chance of matching the Mazda3.

The results accompany a significant milestone for ANCAP. The Australia-based service has used European crash data for 20 years to broaden the results it offers to consumers.

Europe's EuroNCAP body adopted Australian crash data for the first time this week in its five-star rating of the latest Toyota Corolla following a test in Sydney's Crashlab.

ANCAP crash ratings for the Toyota Corolla will be used in Europe.

"Our organisations share a common goal to provide all consumers with the safest cars possible, and our common protocols encourage vehicle brands to bring the safest cars to both markets," Goodwin said.

The Corolla scored an impressive 95 per cent for adult occupant protection.

