Luxury apartments setting new benchmark

SEASHELLS SELLS: Steve Gooley, Rodney Naumburger and Mick Carah of the Bachrach Naumburger Group are pleased to see the record-breaking Park Beach residential complex completed. Trevor Veale

GROUND was broken in August 2016 and this week the first residents of the newly completed Seashells complex at 123 Park Beach Rd moved into their luxury apartments.

Marketing agent and Nolan Partners principal Scott Nolan said the 12-storey Seashells development was already setting records.

"This outstanding complex has created new benchmarks for the Park Beach precinct, including record prices for penthouse, three-bedroom, two-bedroom and one-bedroom apartments,” Mr Nolan said.

"Seashells has established records for most number of off-the-plan sales with 38 units, most value of off-the-plan sales at $20 million, and at 86 per cent has achieved the highest percentage of off-the plan sales for a high rise.

"The success of this record-setting building can be attributed to the outstanding design and workmanship of many local companies combining to deliver a superb project which will be a landmark development for the Coffs Coast for many years to come.”

Developed by the Bachrach Naumburger Group, this residential complex has stunning ocean and hinterland views and was designed to be highly energy efficient.

Interest was strong from day one, with most of the 44 apartments sold off-the-plan to locals.

