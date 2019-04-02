Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sofitel Noosa.
Sofitel Noosa. Sofitel
News

Luxurious hotel lift falls six floors with employee inside

Shayla Bulloch
by
2nd Apr 2019 5:25 PM | Updated: 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EMPLOYEE at a luxurious Sunshine Coast resort was rushed to hospital after a lift he was travelling in fell six floors.

The man in his 30s was rescued from a lift at Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort on Sunday after it fell suddenly about 8pm.

A spokesperson for the Hastings St resort said the incident was a malfunction and their staff member was taken to hospital.

"The safety of our guests and employees is paramount and the lift in question is currently out of service," a spokesperson said.

The man suffered neck and back pain but has since been released from Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland were at the motel on Monday.

More Stories

editors picks hastings st noosa sofitel noosa sunshine coast accommodation
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Coffs winners and losers revealed

    premium_icon FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Coffs winners and losers revealed

    Breaking FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Coffs winners and losers revealed as Scott Morrison delivers his first budget as prime minister of Australia

    • 2nd Apr 2019 7:49 PM
    FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Did Frydenberg deliver for our state

    premium_icon FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Did Frydenberg deliver for our state

    Politics Josh Frydenberg and Scott Morrison's spending revealed

    • 2nd Apr 2019 7:30 PM
    KFC worker suffered third degree burns falling into hot oil

    premium_icon KFC worker suffered third degree burns falling into hot oil

    News Worker required a skin graft after falling into a pot of oil

    Mum's panic after text from son: 'I'm in lockdown'

    premium_icon Mum's panic after text from son: 'I'm in lockdown'

    News Students reportedly hid under desks and in cupboards during incident