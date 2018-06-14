Luxe living in exclusive Korora

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now with this exclusive Korora home on the cover.

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in one of Korora's most exclusive enclaves this week.

This stunning four-bedroom home at 16 Breakers Way will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

One Agency Coffs Harbour Principal and selling agent Joanne Vines said the home sets a luxurious benchmark.

"This is a home of extraordinary style and sophistication with exceptional attention to detail.

"Set over three spacious levels, separate zones provide a central communal entertaining area which extends to the poolside alfresco area, a secluded separate parent's retreat with private deck, kids wing and guest accommodation."

The home enjoys a private and exclusive location in Korora's dress circle, with tranquil views across the lagoon and just a few minutes walk to the beach.

There are so many little luxuries that add up to create the ultimate indulgence; a wine cellar, beautiful lap pool, dedicated study in the master retreat and gym or theatre room on the ground floor.

"This luxury home will appeal to families who desire a highly impressive standard of living, couples who entertain and enjoy hosting extended family and friends, or retirees looking for a first-class lifestyle."