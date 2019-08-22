Luke says life is 'brilliant' with the help of the NDIS

RISING STAR: Talented singer / songwriter, Bundjalung man Luke Murray, 29, does not let having Cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, stop him from relishing life which he said improved thanks to the support of the Modanville National Disability Insurance Scheme.

LUKE Murray might sing the blues but the talented musician is loving life and chasing his dreams.

A 29-year-old Bundjalung man from Modanville, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, Mr Murray said life is much better thanks to the support of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Mr Murray said he loved being out and about every day, living life to the full, chasing his dream of making it big in the music industry with the "boys" in their band, Brotherhood of the Blues.

The indigenous singer/songwriter, who fronts the 10-piece band together with two other indigenous men, said they already have two CDs out and they are working towards releasing a third.

Well-connected in his community and considered a rising talent, Mr Murray said the band played at the 2016 Byron Bay Bluesfest and this year they were invited back, in April, to play again.

"It was awesome... a great gig," he said.

"A magical moment for us to be with other like-minded artists."

He said meeting his musical heroes was fantastic.

"I met my idol, Baker Boy," he said.

"He's an indigenous rapper, he's my favourite."

Mr Murray said his life is "brilliant" now he has the right accommodation and support to lead the life he wants.

It's a very different situation to how he was living only a few years ago when he living in a half-renovated house.

"Which wasn't entirely accessible and it put my safety at risk," he said.

House With No Steps team leader, Desley Freys, said Mr Murray is a popular guy in the house she manages and he shares with four others, and he is in and out having fun most days.

"It's only nine kilometres from Lismore, it has big open spaces and a built-in swimming pool," she said.

Most days Mr Murray said he attends RED Inc, his local support provider, where he does a range of activities to enhance his social and economic participation.

"I do music classes; I write and co-write songs, drawing on life experiences; I practice my band skills; go to band meetings and I rehearse at lot with the boys, I get around," he said with a laugh.

Mr Murray said NDIS has made a huge difference to his health and general well-being.

He said some of the support workers, at RED Inc, share his passion for music.

"Some of my support workers are in the band - Taya Oxley plays the keyboard, she used to be a backup singer for Jimmy Barnes," he said proudly.

The NDIS provides Australians under the age of 65 with a permanent and significant disability the supports they need to live an ordinary life and to increase their social and economic participation and provides support to more than 300,000 Australians.