Lucky tram trip for local caught in Melbourne terror attack

A LAST minute dash for a tram may have saved Clarence local Darcy Scott from being caught in the middle of Melbourne's latest terror attack.

Mr Scott was in Melbourne visiting friends when he witnessed the attack from a tram near Bourke Street, but it could've been much worse.

"We went into the Optus shop there to buy some Airpods, and we left the store and had to run to get to the next tram," he said.

"We were on the tram for maybe 15 seconds before we just heard this explosion."

Mr Scott said at first few people on the tram took notice, used to the loud noises of the city, but he said he recognised the sound and turned around to see the scene unfold from 100 metres away.

"I saw the car blow up and then run into the side, and then a bunch of people just ran in," he said.

"I ended up running to one of the men who had been stabbed, and the whole scene was just hectic. There were people doing CPR, others screaming just to stay awake.

"It was just hectic."

Mr Scott said ironically he had been talking with his friend, a Victorian police officer about the previous attack in the Bourke Street mall and how it could be prevented in the future, only for the latest incident to take place a minute later.

"If we had missed that tram we would've been right where it happened," he said.

Mr Scott said he had been a frequent visitor to Melbourne but was now put-off after the incidents.

"I used to really like it, but it's beginning to get a bit scary," he said.

"It was crazy, you just don't think of what to do. It was the last thing I expected."