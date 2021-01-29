‘Lucky to survive’: Family of five plucked from ocean

Coffs Harbour Lifeguards Daley Bear and Trent Munro were on duty when a family of five were caught in a rip at North Wall beach in Coffs Harbour. Daley used the jet ski to help the parents and three children out of the ocean. Photo: Tim Jarrett

A Family of five are lucky to be alive after being rescued by lifeguards in Coffs Harbour on Thursday.

Around 4pm Coffs Harbour lifeguards Trent Munro and Daley Bear were on duty when they noticed a family edging closer to a “notorious” rip at North Wall beach.

“Things escalated pretty quickly” when a father and three of his kids, all believed to be aged under 10, found themselves caught in the rip and began being pulled out to sea.

With the children beginning to panic, Mr Bear raced down to launch the jetski.

Great job from Trent and Daley rescuing Mum, Dad and their three kids under 10 yrs old at the North Wall today. Very lucky family to survive the ordeal. Posted by Coffs Harbour Lifeguards on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Watching on from the Park Beach lifeguard tower, Mr Munro said one of the children managed catch a wave closer to shore prompting their mother, watching the horrifying incident unfold from the sand, to try and help.

“She went to grab one of the kids and mum ended up in the rip as well.”

With Mr Bear able to swiftly rescue the family on the jetski, the “scary scenario” was prevented from becoming a serious tragedy.

Coffs Harbour Lifeguards Daley Bear and Trent Munro at the Park Beach lifeguard tower. Photo: Tim Jarrett

“It’s not every day you rescue a whole family,” Mr Munro said.

“It is definitely an event they are going to remember for the rest of their life.

“It shows the importance of swimming at patrolled beaches in between the red and yellow flags.”

Mr Munro added there are three beaches – Sawtell, Park Beach and Woolgoolga – which were patrolled by lifeguards “every day of the week” and urged people to take advantage of it.

“The message is pretty simple, please, everybody swim in the patrolled areas,” he said.