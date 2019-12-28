Lucky numbers revealed for $30m draw

Ahead of the $30 million Saturday Lotto draw, The Lott has revealed the most frequently drawn numbers over a 35-year period.

The draw is clearly a game of chance, but data collected over the last few decades reveals the hot numbers are 1, 8, 11, 7 and 40, while the cold numbers, or least frequently drawn, are 44, 17, 35, 14 and 30.

"We know some people will be marking their entry with their favourite numbers, and perhaps even some of these hot and cold numbers, while others will simply let the lottery terminal do the work and determine the numbers on their ticket for them," The Lott's Lauren Cooney said.

"Either way, if you have a ticket in your hand, you're in with a chance."

The Saturday mega draw creates more millionaires than any other in Australia, the gaming group say, with 15 winners above the magical mark last year.

"For anyone buying an entry, I recommend you register your entry to a player's card," Ms Cooney said. "This means your prize is secure and we can call you with the amazing news should you be holding a division one winning entry."

This week, a couple of lotto winners bagged a massive combined win of more than $40 million.

A woman from Moreton Bay near Brisbane collected a whopping $24 million after holding the only division one winning entry nationally in Powerball draw 1232 on Boxing Day.

Amid the Christmas chaos, she was oblivious to her massive win until a Golden Casket official made contact this morning.

"Oh my God," she exclaimed.

"Thank you so much. I don't know what to say," she said while crying. "It's a lot. It's incredible.

"It is something I've only ever dreamt about. It happens to other people, not people like me.

"I was asleep when you rang and nearly didn't answer the phone. I can't believe it. Oh my God."

But it was her husband who had the most relatable response to the epic win.

"I'm going to sh*t myself," he exclaimed in the background.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she planned to share the massive win with her kids.

A dad from Sydney's inner west held the only division one winning entry across Australia in Oz Lotto draw 1349, drawn on Christmas Eve.

He took home the entire division one prize of $20 million.

But the man, in his 40s, only discovered his life-changing fortune when a NSW Lotteries official called him to confirm the win.

"Oh wow," he laughed when the multimillion-dollar Oz Lotto prize was revealed.

"I had no idea I had won on Christmas Eve. I'm speechless. I'm a bit shaky actually. I'm just speechless. It's a very nice Christmas gift. It's the best present.

"It's been an OK year, but this really caps it off perfectly. This news is definitely the best way to finish off the year. This will be hard to top next Christmas."

Saturday Lotto draw 4011 closes tonight at 7.30pm.