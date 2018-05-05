Lucky Lotteries prize still up for grabs

A Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot ticket bought at Sawtell Newsagency is worth $200,000 but the winner appears to be unaware as the prize is unclaimed.

COULD you be $200,000 richer but not know it?

One Sawtell resident or visitor won $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1092, drawn on Friday, April 27 but is still yet to claim the large prize.

The winning entry is not registered to a Players Club Card so NSW Lotteries officials have no way of contacting the winner to break the life-changing news.

The winning ticket was bought at Sawtell Newsagency on First Avenue.

Sawtell Newsagency owner Sharon Shadbolt said the outlet was excited for the mystery winner and hopes they come forward to claim their $200,000 prize soon.

"I was hoping it would've been me,” she joked.

"But good on the winner. We are really excited for them.

"Hopefully they check their ticket soon and claim their prize.”

NSW Lotteries spokesperson Ally Ramsamy said she was eager to confirm the news with the winner and unite them with their prize.

"Someone out there is $200,000 richer and they don't even know it yet,” she said.

"Imagine how this prize could kick-start your weekend and change your plans for the rest of the year.

"If you discover you're holding the winning ticket, hold on tight to it and phone 131 868 as soon as possible so that we can start the prize claim process.”