The debris from a collision between a car and a bus on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra.
Car collides with school bus on Pacific Hwy

Jarrard Potter
by
4th Dec 2018 4:39 PM
A BUSLOAD of children had a lucky escape from injury this afternoon when a car collided with the bus they were on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra.

Emergency services responded to reports of a collision at about 4pm this afternoon near the intersection of the Pacific Highway and River St.

Ulmarra resident Vicky Hambly said it was a scary incident, however the bus passengers, as well as the two drivers involved, all appeared to be unharmed.

"The school bus was heading north and was approaching the corner of River St when it happened," Ms Hambly said.

"The car scraped along the side of the bus and it tore the wheel off the car, so it's a miracle everyone is ok.

"It would have been scary for everyone, including me. I had to do a bit of run to find out how many ambulances we needed and a lot of the residents came out to try and help as much as possible."

Ms Hambly said the driver of the car and the bus both did well to pull off the road and avoid further disaster.

"The bus driver did really well to keep the kids safe and keep control of the bus," Ms Hambly said.

