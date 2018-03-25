Menu
The scene of the late night two-vehicle accident at Coramba. Frank Redward
News

Lucky escape from nasty Coramba accident

Brad Greenshields
by
25th Mar 2018 10:30 AM

FOUR people were lucky to survive a serious two-vehicle accident at Coramba.

At around 11pm on Saturday night a small hatchback and Nissan Skyline collided at the intersection of Orara Way and Eastern Dorrigo Way.

The driver of the hatchback, a 47 year-old woman, was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus with leg and upper body injuries while the three occupants of the Skyline were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

It's believed the Skyline was coming out of Eastern Dorrigo Way when the accident occured, colliding with the woman who was driving west after finishing work at Coffs Harbour.

Orara Way was closed for more than an hour while emergency services attended the scene and the road was cleared of debris.

car accident coramba eastern dorrigo way orara way
Coffs Coast Advocate
