Warning after surprise backyard kangaroo attack

Dorothy Bloxham in her backyard where she was attacked by a kangaroo this morning. Photo: Adam Hourigan

Dorothy Bloxham in her backyard where she was attacked by a kangaroo this morning. Photo: Adam Hourigan

DOROTHY Bloxham is used to having kangaroos in her Townsend backyard, but was lucky to escape injury when one attacked her as she went to water her garden.

Ms Bloxham said she came off her back patio to put a sprinkler on when she was surprised by a 1.2m male.

"Usually when they're there we're careful … and they go out by themselves," she said.

"But this one just came straight at me."

The kangaroo took two swipes at Ms Bloxham before she was able to push it back with the hose. Her husband Ron was then able to chase it away before it could do any more damage.

Ms Bloxham sustained long cuts to both her arms, but was unhurt otherwise.

Dorothy Bloxham in her backyard where she was attacked by a kangaroo this morning. Photo: Adam Hourigan

Ms Bloxham said kangaroos often came and rested in their yard, with them coming from the back of the property when they bought it unfenced four years ago.

However, now that the area behind them has been built out, they constructed a tall fence at the back, and kangaroos still come down the side of the house to rest in their yard.

"Sometimes they even drink from the water bath … and they'll even sit on the concrete on the patio," she said.

Ms Bloxham said it was a timely reminder for people to take care around the animals, especially in their mating season.

"Maybe he'd had a fight with another kangaroo and was looking to take out the aggression," she said.

"I've always been cautious, and I don't try and frighten them … but he came straight at me. I couldn't believe it.

"But it's the mating season, and maybe that's part of his behaviour. He might not have been here before."

Ms Bloxham said she didn't blame the kangaroo for the attack, stating it was their habitat originally.

Dorothy Bloxham in her backyard where she was attacked by a kangaroo this morning. Photo: Adam Hourigan

"They're just coming back to the places they're used to," she said. "And as it's been built … they get pushed further and further back.

"It's not unusual to see dozens of them here … and they just jump straight over the fence.

"We are planning to put gates down the side, but they'd probably jump over it. It might stop them a little bit … but they can jump pretty high

The family is no stranger to kangaroo attacks, with their grandson attacked five years at his house in Gulmarrad.

"He was just coming across to go home … and he got down to protect himself. He got a few cuts and stitches," Ms Bloxham said.

"The school teaches them to go into the foetus position, and it probably could have saved his life."

As for Ms Bloxham, she required no stitches, and would likely get a tetanus shot as a precaution.

"I think people need to take caution. They've been here for years, but it just came from nowhere," she said.