Lucky escape for young driver

It was a lucky escape for one driver this morning at Coramba.

The 18-year-old rolled his Toyota 4 Runner on a curve on Eastbank Rd (southbound approximately 3km north of Coramba) just after 10am.

The Rural Fire Service, NSW Ambulance paramedics and NSW Police attended the scene.

The male was uninjured and managed to get himself out of the wreckage.

With heavy rain across the region overnight motorists are urged to take extra caution.

Rainfall overnight (as at 6am) at the Coffs Harbour (Gundagai St) registering 6mm.

Dorrigo registered 20mm from 9am yesterday while Bellingen (Crystal Creek) reached on 19mm.

It's been a tragic week on our roads with a woman dying following a four-car smash on the highway on Friday night and two pedestrians struck earlier this week.

Tomorrow there is an 80 per cent chance of more fall between 1 and5 mm followed by a 20 per cent chance of falls less than 1 mm on Saturday. Conditions are expected to clear on Sunday with sunny conditions and a maximum of 23 degrees.