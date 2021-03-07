Lucky escape for two men after boat capsizes at Wooli

A crew from Marine Rescue Wooli retrieved a tinnie that rolled on the Wooli bar Saturday morning, March 6, 2021.

Two men were thrown into the water after their boat rolled on the Wooli bar on Saturday morning, with Marine Rescue Wooli on hand to save the day.

According to a NSW Marine Rescue spokesperson, the two men were sitting inside the bar, watching the swell on the outgoing tide when their boat's motor failed. The pair were quickly swept into the swell and the boat soon capsized, drifting north with only the bow out of the water.

A Wooli local rushed up to the Wooli Marine Radio Base to report the vessel in trouble, and that two people were in the water.

The duty radio operator had the witness keep an eye on the people in the water while she activated the rescue vessel. Both men were wearing life jackets and were able to swim to shore sustaining minor cuts and bruises. Volunteers in the nearby Wooli radio base provided first aid.

The two men reported the incident was due to engine failure while observing the bar and were then swept out by the ebb tide and the vessel swamped.

In the meantime Wooli 30 had departed the wharf to attempt the vessel recovery as it was a navigational hazard. The crew managed to tow the vessel back to the Wooli boat ramp, where Marine Rescue members were on hand to provide further assistance with getting the boat out of the water.

Gear has been lost, including the vessel EPIRB, and the Marine Rescue spokesperson said it would be appreciated if anything found is handed in to the Wooli Marine Radio Base for return to the owner.