Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLOSE CALL: A number plate pierced a woman's windscreen.
CLOSE CALL: A number plate pierced a woman's windscreen. Queensland Police Service
News

Lucky escape for mum after number plate terror

16th Nov 2018 5:09 PM

A MORAYFIELD mum had a lucky escape after a registration plate flew off from under a trailer and smashed into her windscreen, embedding itself just centimetres from where she sat.

Jenna Lane was merging onto the Bruce Highway on Tuesday heading northbound from Deception Bay when the numberplate was flicked up by a trailer in front of her and sliced through her windscreen.

She was travelling at almost 100km/h and the incident sparked warnings from police to secure numberplates.

 

CLOSE CALL: A number plate pierced a woman's windscreen south of the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday.
CLOSE CALL: A number plate pierced a woman's windscreen south of the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday. Queensland Police Service
bruce highway driving morayfield motoring police sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man accused of dipping into other people's superannuation

    Man accused of dipping into other people's superannuation

    Crime He deposited the money into his self-managed superannuation fund account, for his own personal use.

    • 17th Nov 2018 5:44 AM
    Rally Australia Highlights

    Rally Australia Highlights

    Video Action from the opening Friday stages of Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

    Parking fines eased in time for schools return

    premium_icon Parking fines eased in time for schools return

    Council News MUMS and dads busy wrangling their kids will get 10min grace period.

    • 17th Nov 2018 5:54 AM
    To catch a strawberry saboteur

    premium_icon To catch a strawberry saboteur

    Crime The detectives were more accustomed to busting crime networks.

    • 17th Nov 2018 5:49 AM

    Local Partners