Lucky escape for cat rescued from burning house

HOUSE FIRE: Fire crews raced to save a house on John St South in Laidley today, when fire took hold it the property's roof. Dominic Elsome

IT WAS a lucky escape for a feline today in Laidley when a house went up in flames.

Fire crews were called to the property on John St South at 11.48am to reports smoke was coming from the roof.

Gatton Station officer Brad Jeffs said the fire had already taken a hold when crews arrived.

"When they arrived on-site they saw smoke and small amounts of flame on the roof near the solar panels," Mr Jeffs said.

"They've investigated further and fire has progressed into the ceiling space and into some of the walls of the front bedroom."

Neighbour, and friend of the owner, Kev Russell said while he had smelt something burning he wasn't aware of the fire until a member of staff from neighbouring St Marys Primary School informed him.

Mr Russell said the fire couldn't have come at a worse time for the owner.

"If he didn't have bad luck, he'd have no luck at all," he said.

Crews in breathing apparatus entered the home and quickly brought the blaze under control.

No one was home at the time except for the house cat, who has thankfully rescued by firefighters.

"I'm aware the cat is doing fine in the hands of the owners," Mr Jeffs said.

While crews were able to quickly control and extinguish the fire, Mr Jeffs said there was still significant damage to the property.

"We've got some fire damage to the roof, to ceiling space and to the bedroom in the front and of course we have smoke damage to the whole house," he said.

The cause is yet to be determined and investigation are ongoing.