Lucky escape at Coffs van park

A woman in her 60s was lucky to escape the fire at the Coffs van park. Photo by Frank Redward

A woman in her 60s had a lucky escape after a fire took hold at her transportable home at a caravan park in Coffs Harbour on Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the Banana Coast Caravan Park on the Pacific Highway just north of the Big Banana just before 5pm.

Coffs Harbour Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Service were quickly on scene and extinguished the fire and located the woman who was suffering smoke inhalation.

The scene was made safe, removing the threat to nearby caravans.

NSW Ambulance paramedics conducted oxygen therapy at the scene.

It has been a busy week for paramedics and firefighters.

A man died while kayaking on the Nymboida River, north of Dorrigo on Thursday afternoon.

About 1pm, emergency services were called to the Nymboida River, near Lower Bielsdown Road at Tallowwood Ridge following reports a kayaker had overturned and become trapped between rocks in the waterway.

On Tuesday afternoon staff were evacuated from the Bellingen Shire Council chambers when a solar panel on the roof started to smoulder.

The Fire and Rescue NSW , Bellingen crew were on the scene on Tuesday afternoon (February 2).

The Bellingen unit of Fire and Rescue NSW attended the scene and were still there at 3pm (February 2).

Across the State, there has been a spate of rooftop fires in recent years.

