Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A pilot escaped injury after crashing an amphibious plane near Bowen on Sunday morning.
A pilot escaped injury after crashing an amphibious plane near Bowen on Sunday morning.
News

Lucky escape as plane crashes into sea at Bowen

by KYLE EVANS
29th Oct 2018 12:43 PM

A LOCAL pilot has escaped injury after crashing an ultralight amphibious plane into the sea off the coast of Bowen on Sunday morning.

It's believed the pilot was attempting landing practice about 500 metres offshore before plunging into the water about 7.50am.

The plane was discovered by a local fisherman, who then proceeded to tow the plane back to shore.

Emergency services and VMR crews attended the scene, with VMR members reporting the plane had no visible damage.

VMR Controller on Duty Paul Cullen described the pilot afterwards as "very happy."

"At first I thought it might have been that one of the parachute companies had crashed into the water, but when we attended there was no problems at all," he said.

"The only thing we did was take the ambulance and police out there. I got the binoculars out and found them straight away. All up it only took about 20 minutes."

Mr Cullen said that it was one of the more unusual cases he'd ever encountered.

"It's quite a bit of a different one, I never expected to see an amphibious aircraft. Luckily it all turned out well," he said.

crash editors picks escape plane crash
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Bullying scandal uncovered in local child protection agency

    premium_icon Bullying scandal uncovered in local child protection agency

    News THE state’s child protection agency has been served three legal notices for the relentless bullying of staff by former and present management over seven years.

    Uber to launch in Coffs Harbour in time for summer season

    Uber to launch in Coffs Harbour in time for summer season

    News THE popular ride sharing app Uber is coming to Coffs Harbour.

    • 29th Oct 2018 12:42 PM
    Two elderly patients injured in high-speed crash

    premium_icon Two elderly patients injured in high-speed crash

    News The Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter has been tasked to Macksville

    • 29th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
    Council may change date of Australia Day ceremony

    premium_icon Council may change date of Australia Day ceremony

    News Will threats from the PM force the council to back down?

    Local Partners