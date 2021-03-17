Luck of the Irish sees Clare get the first jab

COVID-19 vaccinations are officially underway in Coffs Harbour and the first person to get the jab may have benefited from a little Irish luck.

Irish national Clare Scullion was the first frontline health worker to be given the AstraZeneca vaccine and the vaccination hub’s nurse unit manager was delighted to be doing so on Ireland’s national day.

“I was excited to roll up my sleeve this morning and play my part.”



“My brother and cousins in Ireland have had COVID-19 so I know first-hand how it can impact families and local communities.

Clare Scullion gets the first COVID-19 vaccine administered at Coffs Harbour hospital's vaccination hub on Wednesday March 17. Photo: Tim Jarrett / Coffs Coast Advocate

When the pandemic first began Ms Scullion’s first instinct was to get home, however a chat with her mother convinced her to stay and she became a key part of Coffs Harbour hospital’s coronavirus testing regimen.

Nearly a year later Ms Scullion said she was excited to get started with the first round of vaccinations, which will go to her fellow frontline health workers.

Jannelle Nichol prepares one of the first COVID-19 vaccines at Coffs Harbour hospital's vaccination hub. Photo: Tim Jarrett / Coffs Coast Advocate

“It’s an absolute honour to help our community and I am so excited to get started.”

There are close to 4300 full-time equivalent staff in the Mid North Coast Local Health District and under half of those are included in the 1a category and will be eligible for vaccination.