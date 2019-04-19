Luck deserts local groms

Joel Emery surfing in the Billabong Oz Grom Cup at Coffs Harbour on Wednesday.

Ethan Smith

SURFING: Three of the Clarence Valley's promising young surfers showed they are ready to compete with the best after strong showings in the Billabong Oz Grom Cup which wound up in Coffs Harbour this week.

After five days of surfing Carlie Shanahan (16 and under girls), Harley Walters (14 and under boys) and Joel Emery (12 and under boys) all reached the finals of the competition on Wednesday.

Harley Walters surfing his way to a third place in the 14 and under division.

Shanahan and Walters finished third and Emery fourth as luck deserted them on the last day.

Shanahan, from Wooli, was in the contest until the final wave.

Shanahan required a 5.07 to take the win at Park Beach when she caught a wave with 20 seconds remaining.

RIDING HIGH: Carlie Shanahan picked up third spot in the 16 and under girls division of the Billabong Oz Grom Cup at Coffs Harbour. Ethan Smith

The judges deliberated on the wave for some time, before awarding her a 4.23 after the final hooter had sounded.

She finished third behind Port Kembla's Charli Hurst, who found a handful of powerful sections and steep walls to claim an impressive victory. Giorgia Lorentson finished second.

Emery was forced to look on after becoming "wave starved” in the final.

He scored 6.44 with his first wave, but was unable to get a back up score.

Emery had powered through the semi-finals and looked the surfer to beat on the final day of the competition, but had to settle for fourth spot.

Walters finished third in his division after surfing consistently through the week.

But Coffs Harbour brothers Will and Luca Martin featured on the final day of competition. Will finished third in the under-12 boys while Luca came third in the eight-mixed.

The North Coast surfing community has continued to usher in a new era of young talent, with a swag of potential stars making it to the final day of the Billabong Oz Grom Cup.

Sawtell's Rosie Smart was the local hero on Wednesday, as she held off stiff competition to be crowed the under-14 girls champion.

Rosie made the most of the two-three foot conditions, using her local knowledge to beat out Coco Cairns, Keira Buckpitt and Cali Barrett with a two-wave total of 15.17.

"The swell had been small all week and when I saw it had picked up for the last day I was stoked...they were fun two-footers,” Rosie said.

In the final event of the five-day tournament Currumbin's Jackson Graham delivered a stand-out performance, scoring a near perfect 9.50 wave in the under-16 boys final after a barrage of giant snaps. Graham claimed the biggest win of his career ahead of Port Stephens' Mike Clayton-Brown.