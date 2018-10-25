Bikini babe drug mule ‘just helping out a mate’

Drug mule and addict Tier Louise Wone has avoided a stint in jail after appearing in court on more drug-related matters.

Drug mule and addict Tier Louise Wone has avoided a stint in jail after appearing in court on more drug-related matters.

A YOUNG meth addict who played the role of a drug mule has avoided going to jail despite breaching parole on a previous ice trafficking conviction.

Tier Louise Wone was enlisted to source about an ounce of methylamphetamines and facilitate its supply worth about $6000.

Her texts and phone calls with other drug traffickers came to police attention in September last year, just nine months after she was given immediate parole for her own involvement in an ice trafficking business.

In 2015 Wone had helped a former lover weigh and bag ice and also picked up and delivered drugs, but she wasn't paid and wasn't involved in actual sales.

This morning the 25-year-old Cairns woman again walked free from the Cairns District Court after pleading guilty to supplying dangerous drugs, which has a maximum penalty of 20 years jail.

Drug mule and addict Tier Louise Wone has avoided a stint in jail after appearing in court on more drug-related matters.

This was one of three times she had breached her parole with drug offending.

Crown prosecutions were pushing for jail or at the very least an intensive corrections order, which is a term of imprisonment that allows a person to remain in the community.

"The bottom line is that she is drug addicted," defence barrister Josh Trevino said, who said her involvement had been "low level".

The court heard she "stupidly" involved herself through a misguided loyalty to a long-term friend linked to her own drug use.

"She very much understands she's jeopardised her liberty," Mr Trevino said, adding that it was clear Wone needed an incentive to engaged in rehabilitation.

The court heard the drug sale was never completed and Wone was fully cooperative with police.

In January 2017 Tier Louise Wone was jailed for 18 months with immediate release after pleading guilty in the Cairns Supreme Court to her role in an ice trafficking business.

Despite her low level role Judge Dean Morzone said the nature of her offending and the drug itself was serious.

"Methylamphetamine has in various parts of the community gripped people, wrecked their lives, those of their loved ones, families," he said.

"You've lived all of that."

She was given one last chance to avoid jail - Wone was convicted and sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment to be served as an intensive corrections order.

But Judge Morzone said if she breached the terms of the order, she could be brought back to court and ordered to serve the full term.