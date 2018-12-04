Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Lowy Institute has been the subject of at least two cyber attacks from China. Picture: iStock
The Lowy Institute has been the subject of at least two cyber attacks from China. Picture: iStock
News

Aussie think tank hit by Chinese hackers

by Staff writer, AAP
4th Dec 2018 8:36 AM

Australia's leading foreign affairs think tank has been the subject of at least two cyber attacks from China, in an apparent effort to view its dealings with the federal government and foreign dignitaries.

The attacks on the Lowy Institute mirrored a Chinese campaign against think tanks in the United States, in which hackers tried to view correspondence as well as information of people visiting its website.

Sir Frank Lowy AC founded the Lowy Institute in 2003.
Sir Frank Lowy AC founded the Lowy Institute in 2003.

The think tank has boosted its security controls considerably since the first attack, Fairfax Media reported on Tuesday.

The Lowy Institute was founded in April 2003 by Frank Lowy "to conduct original, policy-relevant research about international political, strategic and economic issues from an Australian perspective", its website says.

It is based in Sydney.

Former foreign affairs minister Julie Bishop at a Lowy Institute lecture and dinner. Picture: AAP
Former foreign affairs minister Julie Bishop at a Lowy Institute lecture and dinner. Picture: AAP
china chinese hackers hacking lowy institute

Top Stories

    Detectives extradite man wanted for robbery and kidnapping

    premium_icon Detectives extradite man wanted for robbery and kidnapping

    Crime A MAN wanted on an outstanding warrant for robbery and kidnapping offences was extradited from Queensland on Monday and will appear in court today.

    Wheels in motion on fuel pricing Royal Commission

    premium_icon Wheels in motion on fuel pricing Royal Commission

    News Kevin Hogan's royal flush on petrol pricing

    Unlicensed driver leads police on highway chase

    premium_icon Unlicensed driver leads police on highway chase

    News Ammunition, stolen goods and fraudulent number plates found in car.

    Lobbying heats up on alternative bypass design

    premium_icon Lobbying heats up on alternative bypass design

    News Candidates are being lobbied to support this alternative concept.

    Local Partners