‘Lowest of low acts’: Public plea after repeat robberies

ROBBING anyone is generally considered poor form but robbing a 93-year-old - multiple times - can only be described as 'the lowest of low acts'.

That's according to Verne Saville, who posted an impassioned plea on Facebook this week after her friend, local artist Hec Goodall, reported yet another break-and-enter at his Park Beach Rd home.

It's at least the third time thieves have broken into Mr Goodalls house and workshop, helping themselves to tools, art and electronic equipment and Ms Saville has had enough.

She has made several public pleas for information following the break-ins and said it is unbelievable that someone could do such a thing to someone who has gone out of his way to help so many people in the community.

"He is such a generous person, for this to happen to him of all people is the lowest of low acts," she said.

"They are brazen, he is completely bewildered as he has lived there for 30 years.

"They are clearing out his sheds, have stolen all his tools, removed all the padlocks on his sheds, broken into his house very professionally without breaking the locks, but left an awful mess."

Mr Goodall, a renowned local artist, cartoonist and conservationist, was the founder of the Pet Porpoise Pool in 1970 and has been recognised with a life membership of the NSW Fauna and Marine Parks Association.

Hec Goodall with one of his works in 2016. Photo Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocate

He had only just recently purchased a MIG welder, which he had not yet taken out of the box before it was stolen, along with most of his other tools.

But Mr Goodall, rather than being angry, said he felt sorry for those who felt the need to steal from him.

"They pretty well emptied my workshop and it is frustrating but I take the attitude the buggers must be in more trouble than I am," he said.

"They must have a reason so I feel a bit sorry (for them)."

He was also thankful for the wonderful support people in the community had shown him since the post, with one person letting him know he was welcome to "anything I needed" from her tool shed.

The pair have reported the matter to the police and anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.