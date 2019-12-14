Menu
Rising star Troy Turner on strike during the round NCCC Premier League round 4 clash between Harwood and Valleys at Harwood Oval.
Cricket

Lower Clarence go to battle with Coffs Harbour

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
14th Dec 2019 8:00 AM
CRICKET: Lower Clarence will carry the hopes of the Clarence Valley when they travel to Coffs Harbour for the under-16 interdistrict final tomorrow.

The lower river representative side finished on top of the table after two wins and a loss against their North Coast opposition.

Their last clash with Coffs Harbour back in round one ended in disappointment as they were bowled out for just 87 off 24.1 overs before Coffs ended the encounter to win by eight wickets off 24.5 overs.

While their opponents hold a psychological advantage, Lower Clarence’s stars have been finding some real form during the course of the season, with Coby Tabor and Troy Turner lighting up the Lower Clarence first grade and North Coast Premier League competitions.

GAME DAY: Lower Clarence Cricket Association travel to Richardson Park to take on Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association in the under-16 interdistrict final from 10am tomorrow.

