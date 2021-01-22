‘Low risk’: WA relaxes border for Qldrs

NSW and Queensland travellers will soon be able to visit WA again without an exemption. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Travellers from Queensland and NSW will soon be able to visit WA without requiring an exemption, but they must self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

In a statement on Friday, the WA government said the two eastern states would transition to "low risk" jurisdictions from 12.01am on Monday.

Visitors must complete a G2G Pass and be tested for COVID-19 on day 11 of their self-quarantine.

All Perth Airport arrivals must undergo a health screening and temperature test, and be prepared to take a COVID-19 test if deemed necessary.

Land arrivals at the border checkpoint will also be screened.

Meanwhile, the ACT has lifted its travel restrictions with nine local government areas in Sydney.

Only the Cumberland local government area remains listed as a COVID-19 affected zone.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the changes meant 449 of the 561 people quarantining in Canberra could leave.

"The removal of all but one of Sydney's LGAs is a reflection of the vastly improved situation in Sydney and no new locally acquired cases in NSW this week," he told reporters.

"As soon as we can lift this final restriction … we will, and the chief health officer will review that situation again after the long weekend."

WA Premier Mark McGowan said the chief health officer would continue to monitor and review the border controls.

"The outbreak in NSW last month was extremely concerning and prompted immediate action right across the country," he said.

"Queensland's situation which followed shortly after was compounded with the detection of the variant strain and again resulted in swift action by us, by the Queensland government itself, and from other states and territories in a bid to protect the country.

"Queensland and NSW's reclassification allows for safe travel under our controlled border, with the important requirement of 14 days of self-quarantine and a COVID-19 test."

It comes after Queensland recorded 15 days of no community transmission and NSW recorded seven days.

For WA, a jurisdiction must have at least 28 days of no community cases before they can be deemed "very low risk", meaning they can enter the state without COVID-19 testing or self-quarantining.

Given the unique situation in Queensland, the state could transition to very low risk from February 1, but that will be confirmed closer to the date.

