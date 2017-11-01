Low pressure system gives our waves plenty of power

South facing beaches and headlands will cop the main brunt of a low pressure system making its way up the NSW coast.

HEAD out into the water over the next couple of days at your own risk.

A low pressure system deepens over the Tasman Sea creating large and powerful surf that will affect the Coffs Coast, and most of the state, throughout the rest of today and tomorrow.

Strong winds circulating the Tasman Low in a clockwise direction has caused a large southerly swell to make its way up the NSW coast this week.

Yesterday there was plenty of talk about how the maximum wave heights off the coast near Sydney reached 4.7 metres.

What received less attention than it should have was the fact tha the wave buoy at Coffs Harbour registered heights up to 7.8 metres.

The powerful swell will cause dangerous surf conditions today, particularly at south-facing beaches.

The dangerous surf will linger into Thursday before calmer conditions return from Friday.