Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Low oil stocks are an issue of national security
Low oil stocks are an issue of national security
Your Story

YOUR SAY: Low oil stocks are an issue of national security

bmuir
by
9th Jul 2019 7:19 AM

For the 86th month in a row, Australian oil import coverage stocks remains 35% below the 90 day minimum.

Australia hasn't had adequate oil stocks for more than 7 years - anyone think there's a chance of global oil supply disruptions in the current geopolitical environment?

If so, this is potentially the biggest threat to national security. Not coal, not asylum seekers, and not our weekends being stolen by electric cars. If it gets hot in the Strait of Hormuz, Australia will grind to a halt.

national security oil

Top Stories

    Gooley takes aim at council and slams proposed civic space

    premium_icon Gooley takes aim at council and slams proposed civic space

    News STEVE Gooley has come out swinging against the proposed Cultural and Civic Space, saying it will cripple the council and the Coffs Harbour community for decades

    Readers divided over Civic Space project

    Readers divided over Civic Space project

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    Chamber rallies councillors to support civic space

    premium_icon Chamber rallies councillors to support civic space

    News Chamber of Commerce says $76m project is in city's best interest