SELFISH ACT: Maree Perkins described the thieves who stole her equipment as 'low lives' on social media. Jarrard Potter
Crime

'Low lives' steal $40,000 from struggling family

Meg Gannon
by
24th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
A "TOUGH" year just got tougher for a Cecil Plains family who had $40,000 of cattle equipment stolen from its property while they were away.   

Maree Perkins turned to social media with photos of the locks broken by the thieves, as well as photos of her four children to show the thieves "who they stole from".  

"Some low-life thought that they needed our cattle yards more than us," the post read.  

"This is a devastating blow for our family, this year has been pretty tough with the dry conditions."  

The family returned to their property of Milmerran-Cecil Plains Rd on Tuesday to find the locks had been broken off their property, and cattle fencing had been stolen.   

According to Dalby Police Officer in Charge, Senior-Sergeant Terry McCullough, the thieves broke in between noon on Saturday and 9am Tuesday.    

"The thieves stole $40,000 worth of cattle fencing enclosures," he said.   

"Police are appealing for information about the incident."  

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.  

