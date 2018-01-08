Menu
Low act: Thieves ransack and damage ambulance

INFORMATION SOUGHT: Witnesses to the theft from the ambulance are urged to call Crime Stoppers.
Greg White
POLICE are appealing for information after medication was stolen from an ambulance in West Kempsey.

About 3.30am on Sunday, NSW Ambulance paramedics in two mobile units responded to a call for assistance in Tozer Street.

As the patient was being taken to hospital in one vehicle the second vehicle remained secured in the street.

However, police from Mid North Coast Local Area Command later received a report entry was forced to the vehicle and medication was stolen.

They are now investigating both the the theft and damage caused to the ambulance.

A spokesperson was not able to describe the type of items stolen but urged members of the public to be alert to the dangers of taking medication which has not been prescribed to them by a doctor.

Anybody with information or who might have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

People should not report crime information via our social media pages.

