ON THE CASE: Police detectives are currently investigating a ram raid incident in Mullaway yesterday. Kevin Farmer

POLICE detectives are currently investigating an incident in Mullaway yesterday morning after a stolen car rammed into a fuel station.

The incident happened around 4am when the stolen Ford Territory smashed into the station, which was closed at the time.

The car was stolen from Sapphire Beach and used for the raid.

It's not known at this stage what was taken during the incident.

