LOW ACT: Elderly man assaulted and robbed in broad daylight

LOCAL police are appealing for the public's assistance after an elderly man was robbed on a Coffs Harbour street yesterday.

Police have been told that about 10.20am an 83-year-old man was walking in a southerly direction on Hogbin Drive, about 75m south of Prince Street, when he was pushed over by an unknown man.

The man took his wallet and ran away across Hogbin Drive into a bush track.

The 83-year-old suffered bruising and cuts to his arm, hand, and nose as a result of the incident.

He contacted police, and officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District commenced inquiries.

Investigators are now appealing for the public's help to locate a man described as being aged in his 20s, 170cm-175cm tall, with a medium build, and long dark wavy bushy hair.

Police are calling for anyone who may have been driving through the area at the time and have witnessed the incident or captured dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799.