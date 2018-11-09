Accused samurai sword killer lovers can stay in touch, judge

The incident took place in Forrest Lodge in August. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

The incident took place in Forrest Lodge in August. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

TWO young lovers facing murder charges over the samurai sword killing of an up-and-coming rapper on a leafy inner-Sydney street will be allowed to stay in touch despite police collusion concerns.

Yesterday police argued barista Hannah Quinn, 23, and her actor boyfriend Blake Davis should not be allowed to be in contact for fear they could interfere with evidence in the investigation into the August death of Jett "Skepaz" McKee.

Hannah Quinn will be allowed to stay in contact with her boyfriend Blake Davis. Picture: John Grainger

Blake Davis has been charged with murder.

Forensic police officers at the scen in Forest Lodge on August 10. Picture: AAP

In a letter tendered to Central Local Court the officer in charge, Detective Senior Constable Scott Kelly, said there was a risk evidence would be jeopardised after learning Quinn had visited Davis six times in jail and the pair had spoken on the phone more than 150 times since their arrest three months ago.

But Magistrate Beverley Schurr de­­cl­ined to grant the non-­association orders sought by the prosecution after hearing the "young lovers" had spent three days together after the alleged murder and a majority of the evidence was already in the public domain.

The couple are facing murder charges over the samurai sword killing of rapper Jett McKee. Picture: AAP Image/YouTube

Outside court, Quinn's solicitor Lauren MacDougall said the couple spoke regularly simply because they were in a committed relationship.

"Hannah has spoken to and seen Blake several times since she was granted bail," Ms MacDougall told The Daily Telegraph.

"She has done this not so they can concoct a story but because they are in a relationship and care for one another."

Quinn's barrister Tom Hughes told the court the pair had spent three days together after the alleged murder.

"They were together for three days … if they were to get their heads together, they had those three days to do it," Mr Hughes said.

"There has not been a single transcript of a jail visit that has been produced by the prosecution, indicating anything by way of an inappropriate discussion.

"What is important to understand is that they are in a relationship, they are young lovers."

Ms Schurr said she did not think there was an "unacceptable risk" of evidence being interfered with, given the pair's interactions after the alleged murder.

Police allege Davis fatally struck Mr McKee with a samurai sword outside a Forest Lodge terrace in the inner west, following a botched home invasion. Quinn and Davis allegedly fled and hid for three days before handing themselves in.

The pair are charged with murder and will next face court again later this month.