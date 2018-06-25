Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
You can buy a replica version of Meghan’s wedding dress for $250. Picture: Gareth Fuller — WPA/Getty Images.
You can buy a replica version of Meghan’s wedding dress for $250. Picture: Gareth Fuller — WPA/Getty Images.
Fashion & Beauty

You can score Meghan’s wedding dress for $250

by Lydia Hawken
25th Jun 2018 10:45 AM

LISTEN up Meghan Markle fashion devotees and brides on a budget.

One seriously savvy Etsy account is now selling dresses directly inspired by the Duchess of Sussex's wedding gown … and they'll only set you back £140 ($A250).

If you're looking to recreate some of the royal wedding magic for your own big day, this Esty seller may just be the place to start.

It goes without saying that the design has been hugely influenced by the Duchess of Sussex's bespoke Givenchy creation.

You can get a Meghan Markle wedding dress replica for $250.
You can get a Meghan Markle wedding dress replica for $250.

Featuring an incredibly similar boat neckline and three-quarter sleeves, this is probably about as it close as it gets to resembling royalty on your special day.

Plus, it leaves no questions asked as to whose wardrobe you've raided … or at least, taken bridal inspiration from.

The replica comes in several shades.
The replica comes in several shades.

But what about the rest of us of girls who aren't planning a wedding?

Well not only is Meghan's design available in a whole range of prints, you can also buy a hot pink version of her bespoke gown.

Looks like the replica won’t have quite the train Meghan’s had. Picture: Andrew Matthews, WPA Pool/Getty Images.
Looks like the replica won’t have quite the train Meghan’s had. Picture: Andrew Matthews, WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Yes this is the dress we never knew we needed.

Because even though £140 ($A250) might be a lot to spend on something other than your wedding dress, you can't put a price on feeling like a Princess now can you?

Let's just call it the Meghan effect …

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in her bespoke Givenchy creation. Picture: Ben Stansall
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in her bespoke Givenchy creation. Picture: Ben Stansall
The dress replica comes in coral pink.
The dress replica comes in coral pink.

Related Items

Show More
duke and duchess of sussex editors picks fashion givenchy meghan markle prince harry wedding dress

Top Stories

    Looking for a home close to it all?

    Looking for a home close to it all?

    Property Walk to town or the riverside from this north-facing apartment

    • 25th Jun 2018 12:07 PM
    Traffic changes for Pacific Hwy upgrade works

    Traffic changes for Pacific Hwy upgrade works

    News Everything you need to know about highway traffic changes.

    • 25th Jun 2018 11:00 AM
    Home destroyed in early morning fire

    premium_icon Home destroyed in early morning fire

    News Family of four forced to evacuate house fire.

    Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    News LOOKING for the cheapest fuel prices on the Coffs Coast?

    Local Partners