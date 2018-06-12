Love Island star’s shower tale

Natasha said she was devastated that she hadn’t found romance on Love Island Australia. Picture: Channel 9

ELIMINATED Love Island Australia contestant Natasha Cherie Webster is happy to answer any questions about her reality TV stint - just don't ask her about Justin Bieber.

"I'm not allowed to confirm whether it was Justin Bieber," she told news.com.au of the rumoured two nights she spent with the pop star.

"There's lots of Justins out there that I could have partied with, you never know which Justin it was. I'll just keep that a secret for myself!"

While being in the villa was a surreal experience because every moment is filmed, Natasha confessed it didn't put her off showering naked.

"If the camera is on you having a shower [at first] you are kind of like, 'oh my gosh they can see me naked,'" the 24-year-old said.

"But after like the second day you get used to it, and you forget the cameras are there."

The Perth salon owner said she was devastated to be leaving the villa as she had genuinely hoped to find love with another contestant.

Natasha was sent packing on Monday night's episode after Josh chose Cassidy instead of her at this week's recoupling ceremony.

"It really sucks to be going home because I'd gone there for the right reasons, and I really really wanted to meet somebody," she said.

"I didn't expect that I would be leaving single, but I'm back at square one now."

While Natasha had stayed unattached during her time on Love Island Australia, there were plenty of other contestants getting hot and heavy.

"Erin and Eden were getting it on in bed, everyone kind of knew about it because they were very honest. You can't hear them though - it's not full on," she said.

"Tayla and Grant haven't had sex, but I think they could be doing other stuff under the covers."

Natasha predicts there is only one couple who are genuinely in love and ready to take things further than the show.

"I feel like something might happen in the next few days and Eden might ask Erin to be his girlfriend … he might say 'I love you' to her," she said.

"I think everyone else is looking for love but they haven't found it."

Love Island Australia airs on 9NOW and 9GO Sunday to Thursday at 8.30pm