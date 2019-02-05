Love is in the hair for Mindy

HAIRDRESSER and local salon owner Mindy Bell understands how a haircut can do more than enhance appearance. It has the power to lift confidence and spirits.

"After reading about the homeless situation and what a huge crisis it has become I just wanted to do something," Ms Bell said.

Combining her compassion with a desire to make a difference, she decided to offer her professional skills.

Hair Cuts for the Homeless: Coffs Hairdresser gives free hair cuts to local Homeless

"I approached the Uniting Church, who put me in touch with Dave and Anna from Pete's Place and Coffs Neighbourhood Centre," she said.

These non-profit organisations offer services to people living homeless. They were happy to take Ms Bell on board and #Love is in the Hair was born.

Almost 12 months and many free haircuts later, this has proven to be a practical and much-appreciated service.

"I have done 200 haircuts," Ms Bell said.

"In the beginning most of my haircuts were for men but now more ladies are living homeless and coming in.

"The clients were so excited to have someone come and do hair, they tell me they love how it makes them feel."

In a world where we are often judged on appearances, people living homeless can be judged harshly.

"Many say after having a haircut they don't feel like they stand out for the wrong reasons or that people are staring at them or thinking they are going to steal something if they go into a shop," Ms Bell said.

"One man told me, 'Now I've had a haircut I won't have to cross the road when I see a family coming because I might scare them' - it's amazing what a difference a haircut can make."

The service is popular and not just for getting a trim.

"It's a lovely time, the clients all sit around together and have a chat and get a cuppa from Dave and Anna," she said.

From March #Love is in the Hair will happen Mondays fortnightly from 12.30pm on the veranda at Pete's Place, Coffs Neighbourhood Centre.