Reporting on 'love child affair' was in the public interest

The nation is divided on whether Barnaby Joyce should remain the Deputy Prime Minister.

I BELIEVE the private life of Barnaby Joyce is relevant.

The man has always talked to the community about conservative values, deceiving his electorate in many ways prior to the by-election.

The pork barrelling moving a government department to Armidale and paying bonuses to staff to move without a cost benefit analysis is a disgrace.

Mr Joyce allowed a position to be created with a salary of $191,000 for his partner and accepts rent free accommodation from a local businessman who may now benefit from the move of the Government Department.

Meanwhile he voted on welfare cards for the less well off in our community who often sleep on the streets.

Is Mr Joyce Ministerial and Acting Prime Minister material? I don't think so do you?

It is time for a Federal ICAC.

Lyne Dobson

Waterview Heights

Childcare is said to have become more affordable in NSW in 2018.

Childcare is now more affordable

JUST like many families in Coffs Harbour and across NSW, I know the importance of affordability and accessibility when it comes to my children's education in the years before school.

With two daughters at home - both of whom will attend preschool and day care services - I know that early childhood education is highly beneficial to children in the formative years before school; not just educationally, but socially and cognitively as well.

That is why I am proud that in January this year, it was announced that more children than ever in NSW are participating in 600 hours of preschool, thanks to the NSW Government's Start Strong Program.

Results from the 2017-18 Preschool Census show that not only have average daily fees reduced by 25 per cent, but the number of children in NSW undertaking 600 hours of preschool each year has increased by more than 40 per cent.

These results are the best in the state's history.

This is great news for families right across NSW, particularly in regional areas like Coffs Harbour, with early childhood education becoming more accessible and more affordable than ever before after years of neglect from former Labor governments.

The Start Strong reforms were introduced in late 2016 to ensure more children had access to 600 hours of quality early childhood education in the year before school.

Under Start Strong, community preschools must use at least 75 per cent of the funding increase to reduce fees for eligible children, with priority given to children from Aboriginal and low-income families.

Investing in our children will always be the priority.

Sarah Mitchell

Minister for Early Childhood Education

Council rates are rising across NSW. Nat Bromhead

The great lament of the ratepayers

We the unwilling, led by the unknowing, are doing the impossible, for the ungrateful.

We have done so much, for so long, with so little.

We are now qualified to do anything, with nothing.

Darcey Browning

Rugby League needs to expand the State of Origin series according to this reader. DARREN ENGLAND

Solution to league's State of Origin issue

I HAVE been following Rugby League since 1947 and would like to suggest that the way to solve the problem of State of Origin is instead of three games extend it to five games like cricket test matches.

State of Origin games are watched they tell me all over world.

I now live in Queensland and the Northern Territory and Queensland are screaming out for at least one game.

So let South Australia and Melbourne have a game in that state.

The TV and sponsors would love it. Go Manly.

Doug Wakeling

NSW Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton at one of the return and earn deposit vending machines. Picture: Supplied

Who's cashing in on the recycling tax?

THUMBS Up for the story on recycling tax and the contact to have my say.

I don't trust politicians that take advantage of consumers and I am amazed at the $2 added tax on packaging of recyclable items.

There is no refund on the drinks carton you buy and the end user is the loser.

Have your say and let them know that South Australia have had a proven system for 40 years and the Northern Territory has a similar scheme since 2012.

All that is needed is to follow the blueprint. Where is the added tax going?

Roger W Miller