Love affair with motor cars

BORN and raised in Coffs Harbour, Kemp Austin is the go-to man when it comes to anything cars.

The car enthusiast has now opened a new family-owned mechanical repairs shop, GBM Auto.

"As far as I can remember I've always been excited about cars,” he said.

"I absolutely loved remote control cars as a young fellow.

"Now as a 35-year-old with a wife and two young boys, nothing has changed - except for the size of the cars.”

Kemp's career kicked off when he headed to Sydney in search for an apprenticeship, scoring one with a dealership in 2003.

"I was continuously told 'sorry mate, we hire our apprentices through AGT (Automotive Group Training)'... So in Bankstown I sat down for an interview and aptitude test.”

Over the next five years, Kemp worked for Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan and Ford while attending TAFE in Padstow.

He then made the decision to move back home, and for the next nine years worked at Bellbowrie Motors.

"Working on Jeep, Nissan, Suzuki and anything foreign, my knowledge of many manufacturers was growing,” he said.

"So in 2018, with much consideration, my wife and I decided to open a small family-run mechanical shop called Ginger Bread Man Auto.

"We pride ourselves on honesty and quality workmanship, also the peace of mind in knowing the people you're speaking with are the ones doing the work - nothing is lost in translation.”

Services at GBM Auto include:

-Log book servicing

-Batteries

-All electrical repairs

-All vehicle accessories

-Diagnostic screenings

-Exhaust systems

Located near the South BP Service centre, you can grab a coffee and lunch while waiting for your car.

There is a 10 per cent discount for seniors. Open Sundays by appointment.