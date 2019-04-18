Menu
Louie is pet of the week.
Louie the gentle giant

Rachel Vercoe
by
18th Apr 2019 2:20 PM

HE'S one of the coolest dogs at the shelter and is waiting for his forever home.

Easy going, fun to be around, loves affection and a gentle giant, this two-year-old boy is a catch.

If you have a dog already, bring them in to meet Louie to make sure they make great friends.

He loves treats which means his new house rules will be easy to reinforce.

Louie loves having his chin scratched and someone sitting with him to lean in for extra attention.

For more information on Louie or other pets up for adoption, visit adoptapet.com.au

