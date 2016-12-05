Loud party makes for an expensive night

Party host fined $300 at Corindi Beach over the level of his music.

A YOUTH who let the music blare a little to loud at Corindi Beach has been left to pay for his big night.

Coffs Clarence police said officers issued an 18-year-old with a 28-day noise abatement direction on Saturday, November 26, after a noise complaint investigation found unacceptable noise levels were coming from his Matthews Parade home.

Then on Saturday at 12.30am, officers were again called to the premises after neighbours complained about unacceptably loud noise levels.

The youth was issued with an infringement notice for $300. "That's an expensive download,” police said.