Subscribe
One dead after alleged hit-and-run in Tweed

Michael Doyle
by
2nd Sep 2019 3:42 PM | Updated: 4:12 PM
A MALE driver has been confirmed dead after a fatal crash on the Tweed Valley Way this afternoon.

NSW Police media confirmed the driver of a motorcycle, who was involved in a collision with another vehicle died at the scene of the crash at Tumbulgum.

Three ambulance crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Riverside Dr and Tweed Valley Way, just before 3.30pm.

A spokesperson for the NSW Ambulance said paramedics were working on the driver at the scene.

Police attention has now turned to the other vehicle in the accident, which has allegedly driven off according to police.

One passer-by told the Tweed Daily News there was a lot of blood on the road when they drove past the accident.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

More to come.

Tweed Daily News

