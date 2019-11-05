Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Lost thong gets man stuck in 000 drain drama

by Georgia Clark
5th Nov 2019 12:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was left red-faced after police, fire crews and paramedics were called to his rescue after he became stuck in a drain while trying to retrieve his thong.

The 40-year-old man became trapped in the grate at a street in Epping in Sydney's north west last night.

A man became wedged in a gutter after trying to retrieve his lost thong. Picture: 7 News Sydney
A man became wedged in a gutter after trying to retrieve his lost thong. Picture: 7 News Sydney

He was trying to retrieve the thong outside a property on Chester Street when he became wedged in the drain.

A nearby resident heard the man's calls for help and immediately called an ambulance.

 

The drain appears to be about half a metre long. Picture: 7 News Sydney
The drain appears to be about half a metre long. Picture: 7 News Sydney

Paramedics arrived at the scene to find the man's legs firmly trapped in the drain.

Fire crew had to free the man from the drain using hydraulic tools.

 

The incident left the man with a hip injury. Picture: 7 News Sydney
The incident left the man with a hip injury. Picture: 7 News Sydney

Paramedics treated the man at the scene and wheeled him into an ambulance where he was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital with hip injuries.

More Stories

Show More
accident rescued stuck thongs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Photos highlight irony of the seaside seat debate

        premium_icon Photos highlight irony of the seaside seat debate

        News As a number of unauthorised memorial seats face an uncertain future contrasting photos have highlighted the irony of regulations surrounding the vexed issue.

        Quiet life offered to former racehorses

        premium_icon Quiet life offered to former racehorses

        News New lease of life given to racetrack gallopers on the Coffs Coast

        Fatigue zone claims two more vehicles

        premium_icon Fatigue zone claims two more vehicles

        News GALLERY: Momentary lapse of concentration leads to collision

        Driver caught more than four times over during roads blitz

        premium_icon Driver caught more than four times over during roads blitz

        News Man charged with high-range DUI in Woolgoolga