Lost in Paris to open French film festival

ON SCREEN: An eclectic program of 15 films at Screenwave's Vive la France! French Film Festival.

FANCY a little French fizz in your step? A buoyant dose of cinematic champagne?

Screenwave is excited to announce Lost in Paris will open their Vive La France! French Film Festival on August 23.

The critically acclaimed off-beat comedy will be a New South Wales regional premiere and takes audiences on a romp through the capital in a slapstick style reminiscent of Charlie Chaplin and Jacques Tati.

It tells the story of a kooky Canadian librarian, Fiona Gordon, who finds herself flying into Paris on a frantic search for her missing 93-year-old aunt. Trailed by an infatuated tramp, Dominique Abel, it's one spectacular disaster after another as Fiona scours the city with her oversized red backpack.

"As with all our films, we try to include what makes us laugh in life but also moves us at the same time - people who are too small in a world too big, too slow in a world too fast," Fiona said.

"Going against the grain of the times, we've made a light, joyous sort of ode to irregular people."

Opening night features an address by the film's directors, drinks on arrival and canapes by Chef Loic.

Screenwave's Vive la France! French Film Festival runs August 23-27 at Jetty Memorial Theatre, with an eclectic program of 15 films. Tickets and festival passes at www.vivelafrance.swiff. com.au and box office on 6648 4930.