Captain Andrew Smiley Smith always kept the kids laughing at local events.
Loss of a Coffs Coast super hero

Matt Deans
by
14th May 2019 11:00 AM

ANDREW 'Smiley' Smith a man who brought so much happiness to children on the Coffs Coast is being remembered for the positivity he shared throughout his lifetime.

The community is mourning the sudden loss of the much loved children's entertainer, who died suddenly.

Close friend Linda Duggan reached out to The Coffs Coast Advocate to pay tribute to the local 'super hero', who wore many costumes entertaining children for years at festivals, events and parties.

"He dedicated his working life to entertaining," Linda said.

"Andrew (Smiley) Smith was one of those people who was always the same.

"Every time you saw him, he greeted you with a big smile, a happy and carefree demeanour and an immediate interest in what you were doing and how things were going for you.

 

Much loved children's entertainer Andrew Smiley Smith.
"He never forgot your name; he never forgot your story.

"Andy's greatest strength was to never compromise his values.

"He stood firm on how he felt people should be treated, leading by his example.

"A kind and generous person, an exceptional human with the kindest heart who really did change your day for the better," Linda said.

 

Andrew Smiley as Buzz Lightyear was a fan favourite of children on the Coffs Coast.
Friend Chrissie Irvine wrote: "Dont cry because he is gone, smile because you knew him."

Honour the difference that Andrew Smiley made through a tribute on Facebook.

Remember #YouCanTalk

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
