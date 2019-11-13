Looting claims rife as police investigate ‘suspicious’ cars

Smoke from a large bushfire is seen outside Nana Glen. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

AS Nana Glen residents fled towards Coffs Harbour yesterday to escape the Liberation Trail fire, rumours were abound that looters were taking advantage of the catastrophic situation.

Locals took to social media claiming people were staking out the rural properties.

Coffs Clarence Detective Acting Inspector Ian Corcoran has told The Advocate police received reports of a number of suspicious vehicles in the area at around 1pm yesterday.

He said police patrolled the area but could not find the vehicles.

"We did get reports of a couple of suspicious vehicles, but we don't know if the vehicles were related to looting," Insp Corcoran said.

"We've had no reports of houses being broken into or property stolen."

Police have said they responded to two separate reports of men acting suspiciously in the Nana Glen area overnight.

One man, who police said was reportedly trespassing on private property, was arrested by officers.

Another man driving a black Ford Falcon, who was reportedly acting in a suspicious manner, was also stopped by police overnight.

It was reported he was taking photos of properties, and when questioned by police he claimed he was from a media organisation.

He was moved on from the scene by police.

A Building Impact Assessment team is today assessing the number of structure losses in the Nana Glen area.

The Liberation Trail fire this morning is now around 148,120 ha in size and is burning out of control.

The fire has been downgraded from 'Emergency' status to 'Watch and Act' status.