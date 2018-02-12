Looking to buy near the beach?

WOOLGOOLGA REAL ESTATE SELLING AGENT JODY CULLING'S Property Pick of the Week is this Safety Beach home.

Jody, tell us about this home:

This is an immaculately presented, spacious family home located in a highly sought after position, only 340m to Woolgoolga Lake.

Nestled on a quiet corner block and surrounded by low maintenance easy care gardens, the home is extremely deceptive from the front.

The home offers expansive open plan layout that encompasses the upgraded kitchen equipped with an ample storage and bench space, gas cooking and dishwasher. Adjacent to the kitchen is the warm and inviting family room that extends out to the peaceful side deck, additional dining space and north facing separate lounge room with new carpet.

Four double bedrooms are all fitted with built-in wardrobes and fans and the large three-way bathroom is designed for convenience.

Downstairs is a massive additional room that could be perfect to work from home or additional accommodation. The double lock up garage with workspace is over-sized and is accessed from Montgomery Close. There is also new paint, tiles, a solar hot water system, outdoor shower and room for a boat or caravan.

It is not hard to understand why Safety Beach has become one of the most sought after locations here on the Mid North Coast. You are so close to Safety Beach, maybe you're up for a hit at the golf course or take a beach stroll into Woolgoolga and grab a coffee at any of the fine cafes in town?

What is your favourite feature of the home?

The beauty of this home is that every window you look out draws your eyes to the scenic green bushland

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Couples with teenage children or early retirees.

SAFETY BEACH

14 Campbell St

4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car

PRICE: $585,000

INSPECT: 11- 11.30am Saturday 24th February

CONTACT: Jody Culling 0423 738 120

woolgoolgarealestate.com.au