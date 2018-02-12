Menu
Login
Property

Looking to buy near the beach?

Contributed
Melissa Martin
by

WOOLGOOLGA REAL ESTATE SELLING AGENT JODY CULLING'S Property Pick of the Week is this Safety Beach home.

Jody, tell us about this home:

This is an immaculately presented, spacious family home located in a highly sought after position, only 340m to Woolgoolga Lake.

Nestled on a quiet corner block and surrounded by low maintenance easy care gardens, the home is extremely deceptive from the front.

The home offers expansive open plan layout that encompasses the upgraded kitchen equipped with an ample storage and bench space, gas cooking and dishwasher. Adjacent to the kitchen is the warm and inviting family room that extends out to the peaceful side deck, additional dining space and north facing separate lounge room with new carpet.

Four double bedrooms are all fitted with built-in wardrobes and fans and the large three-way bathroom is designed for convenience.

Downstairs is a massive additional room that could be perfect to work from home or additional accommodation. The double lock up garage with workspace is over-sized and is accessed from Montgomery Close. There is also new paint, tiles, a solar hot water system, outdoor shower and room for a boat or caravan.

It is not hard to understand why Safety Beach has become one of the most sought after locations here on the Mid North Coast. You are so close to Safety Beach, maybe you're up for a hit at the golf course or take a beach stroll into Woolgoolga and grab a coffee at any of the fine cafes in town?

What is your favourite feature of the home?

The beauty of this home is that every window you look out draws your eyes to the scenic green bushland

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Couples with teenage children or early retirees.

SAFETY BEACH

14 Campbell St

4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car

PRICE: $585,000

INSPECT: 11- 11.30am Saturday 24th February

CONTACT: Jody Culling 0423 738 120

woolgoolgarealestate.com.au

Topics:  coffs coast jody culling real estate safety beach woolgoolga real estate

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

Plea to treat e-cigarettes the same as regular smoking

Plea to treat e-cigarettes the same as regular smoking

Labor's Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord is pleading with opposite number Brad Hazzard to mirror the party's approach towards regulating e-cigarettes in NSW

Thousands of Mazdas recalled as gear fault is found

CAR RECALL: The Mazda2 DJ hatch and DL sedan has been recalled as the shape of the teeth on the parking brake sector gear may not meet specification.

Parking gear leads to recall of popular car models

Yet another protest held to prevent logging of NSW forests

Locals and members of Bellingen Environment Centre (BEC) were joined this morning by Greens MP Dawn Walker in an attempt to protect koala habitat.

Rally held as logging operation commences.

Severe heatwave conditions forecast this week

HOT ONE: The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast severe heatwave conditions for the Coffs Coast this week.

Continued hot temperatures prompt heatwave warning

Local Partners

STYLISH and SPACIOUS VILLA

2/17 Sullivans Road, Moonee Beach 2450

Villa 3 2 2 $479,000

Whether you are looking for your first home, retirement home or an investment, this beautifully presented as new free standing villa is sure to impress. Natural...

Sophisticated beachside living...

3 Nautical Close, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $689,000 ...

This recently built home boasts a fresh Hamptons style reflected in the soaring ceilings, plantation shutters, warm rich bamboo flooring and custom built barn...

New Price &amp; Ride On Lawn Mower Comes With The House

34 Kumbaingeri Close, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000 ...

This immaculate four-bedroom home is only 9 years young and built with the family in mind the house has been perfectly positioned on the 3 acres approx. block of...

High quality brand new homes in the perfect location

Lot 108 Rovere Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $545,000

These homes will have the wow factor. The open plan designs works perfectly for the Coffs Harbour indoor outdoor style of relaxed Coastal living. With a large...

City living, size and security...

7/114 Grafton Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 2 1 1 $269,000 ...

If security, position and size are important you must inspect this spacious apartment on the 3rd floor of a very sought after location in the city centre. A short...

Opportunity knocks, zoned Medium Density..

245 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $485,000 ...

Currently an older style three bedroom home in good order is offered For Sale. The potential is evident being a 759m2 Medium Zoned block, situated midway between...

First home buyer opportunity...

9 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 6 2 2 $450,000

Free Stamp Duty for first home buyers! Currently the present owner has this home rented with six bedrooms individually renting. Showing a gross return of $880.00...

Frame this view forever...

22 Bellingen Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $429,000

Come and enjoy the view from this perfect little starter home. Ideally located very close to Coffs Harbour CBD with beautiful views of the surrounding hinterland.

Great home in a great convenient location...

37 Taloumbi Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $449,000 ...

This spacious 3 bedroom home on an elevated level 866m2 block offers a versatile floor plan featuring light filled open plan living with raked ceilings giving a...

Modern Beachside Villa in Korora

4/95A James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $349,000

Spacious and freestanding, this 2 bedroom villa enjoys its very own 323m2 lot of land, located in the popular beachside suburb of Korora. Featuring hardwood timber...

Slice of paradise defies valuation

PARADISE FOUND: More a private resort than a home, this stunning Mudjimba property is truly one of a kind.

Rare slice of paradise that's impossible to value

Crackdown on Airbnb’s biggest problem

The trend is seeing owners wear damages rather than make money through renting. Picture: Phil Williams Airbnb disasters and how to avoid them

A SHOCKING number of renters are subletting their homes

So much character, so much to love

DREAM KITCHE: Just one of the character filled rooms in this Ayrshire Park Dr home.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Regional homes are hot property

Regional property is ahead of city gains

Our real estate is outpacing the big cities