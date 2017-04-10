26°
Looking for work on the coast?

Rachel Vercoe
| 10th Apr 2017 8:00 AM
ARE you on the hunt for work in Coffs Harbour but struggling to find the right one?

Have a browse through some of the top jobs going on the coast at the moment.

1. ColorTile Coffs Harbour - Retail showroom sales consultant

Strong sales and customer service skills, friendly and courteous and be self driven, be able to work in a professional environment, must be available Saturdays, basic computer skills , drivers licence prefered but not essential, interior design qualifications also preferred

Duties of this role:

Sales for commercial and retail, consulting with builders, processing orders.

Apply at goo.gl/tBX5rj

2. What women want jewellery - Retail jewellery sales assistant casual position

The position entails interacting with customers to market and sell a range of high quality jewellery, managing stock, know basic identification of metals and gems and do sales and inventory recording.

Full training will be provided.

Email info@wwwj.com.au

3. Ally fashion - Store manager

The young ladies fast fashion destination is looking for a store manager to work in their Coffs Harbour store. Applicants need a requirement of two years retail management experience, be able to work in a fast paced environment, work well under pressure and have a passion to succeed.

Email resume to careers@allyfashion.com

4. Ryan earthmoving - Plant mechanic/Diesel fitter

Based in Coffs Harbour, applicants are required to undertake maintenance, repairs and servicing work on various plant equipment both onsite, in the workshop and in the field.

Trade Qualified is a must and previous experience on various earthmoving plant and equipment including hydraulics - minimum 5 years experience as a Plant Mechanic

Apply at goo.gl/v5SjDQ

5. Faircloth and Reynolds Pty ltd - Service electrician

Work involves servicing scheduled maintenance agreements as well as breakdown work. Applicants will consult with clients from a large range of commercial operations including clubs, hotels and restraunts, repairing both gas and electric cooking appliances. Optional overtime is available.

Apply at goo.gl/f5amlT

6. Sportz central indoor stadium Coffs Harbour - Stadium manager

As centre manager, applicants will be responsible for the day to day operation and management for all aspects of the centre, from managing existing bookings and customers to finding new opportunities for growth.

Email cover letter and resume to tim.whealing@bnsw.com.au

7. KaiserCraft - Casual retail staff

Be part of the new leading manufacturer and supplier to the scrapbooking, craft and art supply industry internationally at the brand new store in Coffs Harbour. Applicants need to be able to work 15 plus hours a week, have previous experience in a similar role, have flexible weekends, excellent customer service, computer skills and excellent communication skills.

Email cover letter and resume to Debbie.M@kaisercraft.com.au

8. Baringa Private Hospital Ramsay Health - Physiotherapist

Successful applicants must have full current registration with AHPRA, exceptional communication skills, demonstrate ability to work efficiently and effectively, work collaboratively in a team environment and a desire to deliver great care and achieve positive outcomes for patients.

For more information email rowleyd@ramsayhealth.com.au

Applications with CV and current referees to parkesp@ramsayhealth.com.au

