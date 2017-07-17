Looking for lifestyle and convenience in Toormina?

UNREALESTATE PRINCIPAL AND SELLING AGENT KERRY HINES' Property Pick of the Week is this well located Toormina home.

Kerry, tell us about this home:

In a great location, this immaculately presented home is tucked away in a popular street, midway between Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre and the IGA with a bush outlook at the front and a view to the hills at the rear.

There's a practical floorplan with three double bedrooms, two bathrooms, single garage as well as carport, two living areas, low maintenance timber-look flooring throughout and a great fully fenced yard.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

The view to the hills from the back deck is ideal - it's a great place for a cool drink after a hard day, whilst watching the kids play in the rear yard.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

This home will appeal to a broad section of the market - retirees wanting to downsize their yard but not downgrade their lifestyle, and young families who will appreciate the family-friendly location and convenience of two living areas.

TOORMINA

14 Corrigan Avenue

3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car

PRICE: $449,000-459,000

INSPECT: By appointment

CONTACT: Kerry Hines, unrealestate, 0438 583 119