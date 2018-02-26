Looking for investment potential?

FIRST NATIONAL SELLING AGENT DAVID SMALL'S Property Pick of the Week is this investment opportunity in Toormina.

David, tell us about this home:

The home is located on the eastern side of the Toormina Gardens Shopping complex and represents a sound investment.

The level 802 sqm block has great potential for development.

The present home is well sited to allow easy access past the home, along the side of the block to the large rear yard.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

The home is a bricks and mortar investment, it has been recently repainted with a brand new floating floor installed, new kitchen bench tops and tapware, all ready for leasing.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

With the proximity to lovely Sawtell village and surf beaches plus the shopping centre across the road and the development potential, this property will suit a savvy investor, developer or retiree wanting the space for storing the RV and perhaps building a second dwelling to live in and rent out the front house for an income.

TOORMINA

25 Wirrabilla Dr

3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car

PRICE: $429,000

INSPECT: Saturday March 3, 12.30-1.00pm

CONTACT: David Small, First National Coffs Coast, 0407 211 391

fncoffs.com.au