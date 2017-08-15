Looking for a place to start or downsize to?

TOORMINA REAL ESTATE PRINCIPAL AND SELLING AGENT CHRIS SERCOMBE'S Property Pick of the Week is this lifestyle Toormina home.

Chris, tell us about this home:

Formerly an exhibition home, it has three-bedrooms, chair rails, walk-through bathroom to the main bedroom.

There is an extra toilet in the laundry, walk-in pantry, dishwasher, air-conditioner, covered entertainment area, converted garage and parking spaces.

The property also features solar hot water and is on a minimum maintenance block of 357m2.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

The neo-federation styling and the northerly aspect.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Small families, investors - the home is currently tenanted - and retired couples.

TOORMINA

28 Kinchela Ave

3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car

PRICE: $405,000

INSPECT: By appointment

CONTACT: Christopher Sercombe, Toormina Real Estate, 0427 581100