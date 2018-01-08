Menu
News

Looking for a new job?

Enjoy working in men's fashion?
Wendy Andrews
by

WANT to work full-time in Coffs Harbour in men's fashion?

If you have a minimum of two year's fashion management experience this could be your new job for 2018.

Connor men's fashion store is seeking a store manager with a passion for customer service, the ability to lead and motivate a team and with the determination to achieve store budget and KPI expectations.

Sound like you? Connor is offering an above industry salary package, one on one coaching and mentoring from your line manager and opportunities for career advancement and development for the successful applicant.

To learn more or to apply click here.

Coffs Coast Advocate
